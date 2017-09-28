P-notes investment hits over 7-year low of Rs 1.25 lakh cr over Sebi norms

in the domestic capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) plunged to seven and a half year low of Rs 1.25 lakh crore at August- end because of stringent norms put in place by regulator



The total value of in Indian -- equity, and -- slumped to Rs 1,25,037 crore at August-end after hitting a five-year low of Rs 1,35,297 crore at the end of July, according to data.



This is the lowest level since February 2010, when the cumulative value of such stood at Rs 1,24,177 crore.are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to be part of the Indian without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through proper due diligence.Of the total in August, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 88,911 crore and the remaining in andBesides, the quantum of via fell to 4.1 per cent in August from 4.4 per cent in the preceding month.In July, had notified stricter norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 that would be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelisingAlso, the regulator prohibited FPIs from issuing such notes where the underlying asset is a derivative, except those which are used for hedging purposes.The move is a follow-through of board approval of a relevant proposal in June. These measures are an outcome of a slew of other steps taken by the regulator in the recent past.In April, had barred resident Indians, NRIs and entities owned by them from making through The decision was part of efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for P-notes, which have been long seen as being possibly misused for routing from abroad.