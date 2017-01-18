Panacea Biotec zooms 18% on USFDA approval for migraine drug

The stock surged 18% to Rs 149, also its 52-week high on the NSE in noon deal on back of heavy volumes.

“The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted approval for the company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to market a generic version of Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, orally disintegrating 5 mg and 10 mg,” said in a release.



Rizatriptan Benzoate is a serotonin (5-HT) 1B/1D receptor against (triptan) indicated for the acute treatment of in adults and in pediatric patients.



This generic is equivalent to MAXALT-MLT ODT of Merck & Co. The current annual sales for Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, orally disintegrating 5 mg and 10 mg in the US market is approximately $ 60 million, it added.



The company plans to launch the product within first quarter of 2017 through its distribution partner in US.



recently got approval of its anti-cancer formulation facility from in November, 2016.



At 01:56 pm; the stock was up 15% at Rs 146 on the NSE on back of heavy volumes. A combined 1.72 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.