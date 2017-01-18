TRENDING ON BS
Panacea Biotec zooms 18% on USFDA approval for migraine drug
Panacea Biotec zooms 18% on USFDA approval for migraine drug

The stock surged 18% to Rs 149, also its 52-week high on NSE in noon deal

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Panacea Biotec zooms 18% on USFDA approval for migraine drug

Panacea Biotec has zoomed 18% to Rs 149, also its 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in noon deal after the pharmaceutical company announced that it has receive the US regulator’s approval for making a migraine drug.

“The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted approval for the company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) to market a generic version of Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, orally disintegrating 5 mg and 10 mg,” Panacea Biotec said in a release.


Rizatriptan Benzoate is a serotonin (5-HT) 1B/1D receptor against (triptan) indicated for the acute treatment of migraine in adults and in pediatric patients.

This generic is equivalent to MAXALT-MLT ODT of Merck & Co. The current annual sales for Rizatriptan Benzoate tablet, orally disintegrating 5 mg and 10 mg in the US market is approximately $ 60 million, it added.

The company plans to launch the product within first quarter of 2017 through its distribution partner in US.

Panacea Biotec recently got approval of its anti-cancer formulation facility from USFDA in November, 2016.

At 01:56 pm; the stock was up 15% at Rs 146 on the NSE on back of heavy volumes. A combined 1.72 million shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.

