Parag Milk Foods gains after block deal

has moved higher by 8% to Rs 278, bouncing back 11% from intra-day low on the BSE, after a more than 2% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal.



At 12:24 pm; around 1.99 million shares representing 2.36% of total equity of have changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.



The name of the buyers and sellers were not immediately ascertained.



The dairy company had raised Rs 751 crore through initial public offer (IPO) in May this year. The IPO managed to sail through after an extension of its closing and a cut in the lower end of its price band. The issue was priced at Rs 215 for institutional investors and Rs 203 for retail investors.



In September 22, India Opportunities Growth Fund – Pinewood Strategy had sold 1.5 million shares of at price of Rs 312.87 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.



On Monday, the stock closed at Rs 257 on BSE, corrected 28% from its 52-week high of Rs 357 touched on July 13, in intra-day trade.



At 12:49 pm; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 267, after hitting low of Rs 250 on the BSE in intra-day trade. A combined 2.74 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.