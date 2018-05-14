Parag Milk Foods hits 52-week high post Q4 results

-
ALSO READ
Parag Milk Foods acquires Danone's manufacturing facility at Sonipat
Nifty50 can dip below 10,000 mark soon: Angel Broking
Parag Milk Foods up 6% on tie-up with Taj Group
Parag gets ready for pan-Indian dairy play after acquiring Danone facility
Danone's loss is Parag's gain: Are dairy MNCs facing challenges in India?
-
The company is a manufacturer and marketer of diary-based branded products in India, and had reported a profit of Rs 221 million in the same quarter year ago.
Consolidated revenue in Q4FY18 grew 20.9% YoY at Rs 5,178 million, as compared to Rs 4,284 million in Q4FY17. The growth was achieved through aggressive distribution expansion and addition of new variants in the value added category.
EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins improved 140 bps to 11.5% during the quarter.
“Parag Milk Foods has been successful in creating strong brands like GO, Gowardhan and in introducing new products like Whey Protein. It has become the 2nd player in processed cheese (after Amul) in a short span of 10 years and commands 33% market share. Rising revenue share of high-margin value added products (VAP) is likely to boost its margins in coming years,” Angel Broking said in recent report
“We feel that the company should somewhere start enjoying the valuation of FMCG companies. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 333”, the brokerage firm said in a note.
At 11:06 am; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 324 on the BSE, as compared to 0.23% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 1.27 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU