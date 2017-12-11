Parag Milk Foods up 6% on tie-up with Taj Group

-
ALSO READDairies cut milk procurement price by 11% in two months on bumper supply Parag Milk, Prabhat Dairy, Hatsun Agro: A growing tribe of private dairies A look at how dairy companies performed in the last 5 years ADIA bets on infra & financial services Pvt firm Aadvik beats Amul to launch camel milk powder in India
-
Taj has exclusive rights to serve company’s products to international customers who are introduced to the goodness of 100% cow milk based products, Parag Milk Foods said in a release.
“We have entered into a MOU for the first time with TajSATS to supply our products on international flights. This is just the beginning of our relationship and we are looking to strengthen this partnership in the months to come. Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers,” said Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU