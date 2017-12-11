JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trims gains, Nifty hovers around 10300; M&M top gainer
Parag Milk Foods up 6% on tie-up with Taj Group

The stock moved higher by 6% to Rs 260 on the BSE in noon deal after the company tie-up with Taj Group to supply its products on international flights

Parag Milk Foods
Parag Milk Foods has moved higher by 6% to Rs 260 on the BSE in noon deal after the company tie-up with Taj Group to supply its products on international flights.

Taj has exclusive rights to serve company’s products to international customers who are introduced to the goodness of 100% cow milk based products, Parag Milk Foods said in a release.

“We have entered into a MOU for the first time with TajSATS to supply our products on international flights. This is just the beginning of our relationship and we are looking to strengthen this partnership in the months to come. Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers,” said Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods.
