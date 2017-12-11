Parag Milk Foods up 6% on tie-up with Taj Group

has moved higher by 6% to Rs 260 on the BSE in noon deal after the company tie-up with to supply its products on international flights.Taj has exclusive rights to serve company’s products to international customers who are introduced to the goodness of 100% cow milk based products, said in a release.“We have entered into a MOU for the first time with TajSATS to supply our products on international flights. This is just the beginning of our relationship and we are looking to strengthen this partnership in the months to come. Although we already export our products to several countries, this is another step to introduce our products to international customers,” said Devendra Shah, Chairman,