Paving the way for tech-driven second green revolution: Gyanendra Shukla

The government has addressed the immediate needs of farmers in terms of financial support and knowledge development, while at the same time kept the focus on the future by enhancing the agricultural supply chain.

The finance minister has called for a technology-driven second green revolution focused on nutrition security. Better seeds and agronomic technology, supported by effective extension services and backed up by a strong academic and effective supply chain framework, can herald the much-needed transformation for India's agricultural sector.


The government has attempted to address all these facets in a holistic manner. The focus on strengthening irrigation and warehousing is critical. A price volatility fund as well as a fillip to farmer markets will enable farmers to get better remuneration for their crops and help address inflation.

The increasing commitment being shown towards research and the creation of a national adaptation fund will help put in place the necessary building blocks for sustainable agriculture.
Gyanendra Shukla
India head, Monsanto
First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 00:10 IST

