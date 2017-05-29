TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

PC Jeweller hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; board recommends 1:1 bonus

The stock zoomed 25% to Rs 564 on the National Stock Exchange.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

PC Jeweller has zoomed 25% to Rs 564, also its 52-week high on NSE on back of heavy volumes. At 11:53 am; the stock was up 16% at Rs 525, as compared to 0.09% decline in the Nifty 50 index.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 5.96 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.


The board of PC Jeweller on Thursday, May 25, had recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for every one existing equity share.

The company reported 39% year on year growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 110 crore in March quarter. Operational revenues grew 15% at Rs 2,158 crore over the previous year quarter.

