PC Jeweller hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; board recommends 1:1 bonus

The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 5.96 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.
The board of PC Jeweller on Thursday, May 25, had recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for every one existing equity share.
The company reported 39% year on year growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 110 crore in March quarter. Operational revenues grew 15% at Rs 2,158 crore over the previous year quarter.
