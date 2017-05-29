PC Jeweller hits 52-week high on heavy volumes; board recommends 1:1 bonus

has zoomed 25% to Rs 564, also its 52-week high on NSE on back of heavy volumes. At 11:53 am; the stock was up 16% at Rs 525, as compared to 0.09% decline in the Nifty 50 index.



The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold with a combined 5.96 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.



The board of on Thursday, May 25, had recommended issue of shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for every one existing equity share.



The company reported 39% year on year growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 110 crore in March quarter. Operational revenues grew 15% at Rs 2,158 crore over the previous year quarter.