PE-backed IPOs ride on bulls

On Monday, when listed at a 35 per cent premium to its offer price and closed lower, it marked a familiar trend. Initial public offerings (IPOs), backed by the (PE) investors have done well on the bourses this year, thanks to the bull run on the stock market.



Several PE-backed have made strong debuts and sustained their price (see table). These include of Warburg-backed AU Small Finance Bank (up 65 per cent over its issue price), Motilal Oswal-backed Dixon Technologies (up 50 per cent), Paragon Partners-backed Capacit’e Infraprojects (up 37 per cent) and Quantum Funds-backed BSE (up 30 per cent).



Compiled by BS Research Bureau

Source: Venture Intelligence

But the which has been a stellar performer is Reliance Equity-backed Shankara Building Products, listed at a 37.6 per cent premium to its offer price of Rs 460, and is currently trading at Rs 1465.90, a gain of 213 over its offer price.‘‘The buoyancy in the has been the main cause of the post-listing gains the stocks have seen,’’ says Sanjeev Krishan, leader, private equity, PwC India. ‘‘ which have done well are from sectors such as financial services, banks and infrastructure services which have had favourable tail winds,’’ says Krishan.Several PE-backed like Shankara Building, AU Small Finance Bank, and Tejas Networks have gained since listing. Tejas had a muted debut but has gained 17 per cent over its offer price. But it is not that all PE-backed have shone on the bourses.