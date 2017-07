Exits by (PE) entities during the June quarter doubled from the corresponding period a year before, to $2.8 billion (Rs 8,000 crore) in 61 deals, mainly driven by public market sales.

The June quarter of 2016 had seen $1.36 bn of exits in 53 deals. The March quarter of 2017 had seen a record value of exits at $3.2 bn in 58 deals, according to market research firm

Exits during the quarter were led by SAIF Partners’ from One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, for a return multiple of 26.5 time. acquired the stake for $400 million. Three of the top five exit deals were through public market sales, while one was through an offer for sale (OFS) in an initial public offer.

Warburg Pincus sold its shares in Capital First for $273 mn to gain a 4.54 times return, through public market sale. KKR sold Dalmia Bharat shares for $240 mn, a 4.27 times return Goldman Sachs sold its shares in Max Financial Services for $125 mn, with a return multiple of 3.7 times. Both these were also through public market sale.