Penchant for gold jewellery remains unfazed on Akshaya Tritiya

It may be considered auspicious to buy on the day of Akshay Tritiya that is celebrated on Friday, it is definitely not the corporate trend anymore, says experts. They feel that the consumers are buying not for the investment goods but for attaining prosperity along with virtuous vibes.

Manju Koothari, Creative Director, Entice and Kapil Hetamsaria, CEO and Co-founder, VelvetCase.com listed down the purchasing trends during Akshaya Tritiya:

* is synonymous with jewellery in and no matter the price, the penchant for jewellery remains unfazed and continues to be the dominant purchase driver on Akshay Tritiya.

* With changing times, people are visibly shifting their focus towards jewellery having as the base metal.

* People are opting for with a bit of fusion elements and precious metals like white, yellow and even rose which is the new trend in town.

* Traditional and heavy jewellery in gold, bold statement necklaces and coins are a few popular purchasing trends noticed during this festival.

* Artisanal Jewellery is also coming into the mainstream. There has also been a lot of growth in the Silver Jewellery market, especially Silver Swarovski Jewellery.

* Higher footfalls are estimated to be seen on every day wear jewellery whereas the bend towards other base jewellery will remain consistent.