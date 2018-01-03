Performance meter: India's largest equity-oriented MFs in 2017

-
ALSO READEquity-oriented MF schemes to offer high double-digit returns to investors Investor flow into equity mutual funds at Rs 20,308 cr in November Year End Specials: Top MF holdings see little change in 2017 Sebi might tweak essence of balanced funds Graphic: Redemption-to-inflows ratio for equity MFs drops
-
In 2017, India's top largest actively managed equity-oriented funds did quite well and delivered an average return of over 32% at a time key stock indices returned about 28%. Not only these schemes have a long established performance track record, but also are among the most popular schemes among investors. With over 32% returns, these schemes have defied the logic that size of a scheme becomes a constraint. The pace with which these schemes have gained size is likely to continue as investors' preferences tend to rise. It is yet to be seen how comfortable will these fund managers be who are going through their first experience of handling such a large corpus of funds in single schemes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU