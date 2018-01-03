JUST IN
Sales pick up as prices bottom out
Performance meter: India's largest equity-oriented MFs in 2017

The top 10 largest funds manage assets worth Rs 1,700 billion, or a fifth of the total equity assets

In 2017, India's top largest actively managed equity-oriented funds did quite well and delivered an average return of over 32% at a time key stock indices returned about 28%. Not only these schemes have a long established performance track record, but also are among the most popular schemes among investors. With over 32% returns, these schemes have defied the logic that size of a scheme becomes a constraint. The pace with which these schemes have gained size is likely to continue as investors' preferences tend to rise. It is yet to be seen how comfortable will these fund managers be who are going through their first experience of handling such a large corpus of funds in single schemes. 

