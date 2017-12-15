Pest attack lowers cotton yield in Maharashtra

The textiles ministry estimates a 13 per cent decline in the average cotton yield
in Maharashtra
with major crop losses
in Yavatmal and Jalgaon districts. Sources said around a third of Maharashtra’s cotton area were under attack by pink bollworm.
According to the Cotton Advisory Board, the cotton yield
in Maharashtra
for the 2017-18 season will be 344.21 kg per hectare, lower than the previous year’s 395.92 kg. The board estimates cotton acreage in Maharashtra
at 4.2 million hectares, a 10.5 per cent rise from 3.8 million hectares in the previous season.
Encouraged by a sharp rise in cotton prices
last year, farmers in Maharashtra
as elsewhere shifted from soybean to cotton this season. This resulted in a 19 per cent increase in the cotton acreage this season. With an average countrywide yield of 523.83 kg per hectare, the Cotton Advisory Board estimates the season’s total cotton output
at 37.70 million bales (170 kg each), up from 34.50 million bales a year ago.
Despite lower yields
in major producing states, the supply situation is comfortable with over 4.78 million bales of closing stocks from 2016-17.
“Since Pakistan has allowed market access to Indian cotton, we expect exports of 6.7 million bales in 2017-18. China, another large buyer of Indian cotton, has also reported a reduction in its cotton storage,” Textiles Commissioner Kavita Gupta said.
