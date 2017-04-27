Petron Engineering zooms 20% on order win of Rs 110 crore

-
“The company has received work order from Guruashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., HDIL Towers, Bandra (East), Mumbai, for building structure works at Goregaon (West), Mumbai for a total value of Rs 110 crore (approx.),” Petron Engineering said in a BSE filing.
Till 11:09 am; a combined 891,391 shares changed hands on the counter against an average sub 10,000 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on BSE and NSE. There were pending buy orders for 113,651 shares on both the exchanges.
