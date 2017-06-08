Petronet LNG falls as GDF set to sell entire 10% stake

The France-based investor will sell 75 million shares in block deals for up to $512 million

The France-based investor will sell 75 million shares in block deals for up to $512 million

shares fell as much as 3.4% to their lowest in over two weeks amid reporst that International is set to offload its entire 10% in the company.



The France-based investor will sell 75 million shares in block deals for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet. was selling shares in price range of Rs 417-440 apiece, a nil-to-5.2% discount to stock's Wednesday closing price of Rs 440.



About 75 million shares change hands in three block deals on the at around 9:18 AM local time(0348 GMT), data shows.



In an otherwise flat market, the stock price was quoting at Rs 426.90, down Rs 13.20, or 3% on the at 10:18 am. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 437.40 and Rs 421 respectively till now.



The Government of India through companies like ONGC, IOC, and BPCL has 50% shareholding in the company while the rest is held by public as of March 2017. International was the largest shareholder among public.



JPMorgan and Citi were the banks for the deal.



SI Reporter