Petronet LNG falls as GDF set to sell entire 10% stake

shares fell as much as 3.4% to their lowest in over two weeks amid reporst that International is set to offload its entire 10% in the company.



The France-based investor will sell 75 million shares in block deals for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet. was selling shares in price range of Rs 417-440 apiece, a nil-to-5.2% discount to stock's Wednesday closing price of Rs 440.

About 75 million shares change hands in three block deals on the at around 9:18 AM local time(0348 GMT), data shows.In an otherwise flat market, the stock price was quoting at Rs 426.90, down Rs 13.20, or 3% on the at 10:18 am. The stock hit a high and low of Rs 437.40 and Rs 421 respectively till now.The Government of India through companies like ONGC, IOC, and BPCL has 50% shareholding in the company while the rest is held by public as of March 2017. International was the largest shareholder among public.JPMorgan and Citi were the banks for the deal.