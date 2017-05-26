Pharma shares lose nearly Rs 60,000 crore in one week

Company 19/05/2017 LTP % chg M-cap* Sun Pharma 652.45 570.25 -12.6 -19722 Lupin 1314.90 1113.40 -15.3 -9101 Cipla 563.45 488.70 -13.3 -6014 Aurobindo Pharma 596.40 533.05 -10.6 -3712 Dr Reddy's Labs 2656.05 2422.05 -8.8 -3878 Cadila Health. 459.30 440.65 -4.1 -1909 Piramal Enterp. 2835.15 2718.00 -4.1 -2021 Divi's Lab. 611.35 548.10 -10.3 -1679 Glenmark Pharma. 659.85 620.50 -6.0 -1111 Torrent Pharma. 1287.05 1225.00 -4.8 -1050 LTP: Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 02:45 pm M-cap - Market capitalisation lost in Rs crore

Investors in pharmaceutical companies have seen wealth erosion of nearly Rs 60,000 crore during the week after a sharp decline in market values of these stocks.The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of pharmaceutical companies, which featuring in and S&P BSE Healthcare index, has declined by Rs 59,411 crore to Rs 725,697 crore today at 02:45 pm. These companies had total m-cap of Rs 785,108 crore on Friday, May 19, 2017.index trading at three-year low is set to report its biggest fall on weekly basis. The index decline 10.6% thus far in current week, its sharpest decline since October 2008.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Lupin, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are notable stocks from 12companies that hit 52-week lows during the week.Sun Pharma, the largest loser among pharma stocks in term of m-cap erosion, lost Rs 19,722 crore m-cap in single week. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 568 on BSE in intra-day trade today. It tanked 13% after Sun Pharma’s US subsidiary Taro Pharma reported 26% dip in March 2017 quarter (Q4FY17) net sales due to the intense pricing pressure in the US market. is scheduled to announce its March quarter earnings today.Lupin, the largest loser in percentage terms, lost m-cap of Rs 9,101 crore. The stock dipped 15% from Rs 1,315 to Rs 1,113, its lowest level since August 2004. The company’s quarterly net profit nearly halved to Rs 380 crore in Q4FY17 from Rs 748 crore in a year ago quarter.slipped 13%, lost m-cap of Rs 6,014 crore during the week. Cipla’s performance in 4QFY17 was disappointing, with revenues growing 8% YoY to Rs 360 crore, lower EBITDA margin of 14.1% (sequential decline of around 450bps) and net loss of Rs 60 crore.Cpla’s India business performance was disappointing, declining 4% YoY. This was driven by de-stocking at the channel level. We believe that CIPLA’s low presence in fast-growing therapies like derma, CNS and anti-diabetics and high vulnerability to price cuts will restrict growth, analysts at HDFC Securities said in result review.