Phoenix looks to India to feed Africa as part of rice expansion

Food and resources company Commodities will buy more rice from India as it expands its business in to meet increasing demand.



The company wants to boost its rice trading volumes to between 2 million tonnes and 2.2 million tonnes over the next three to four years, Chairman said in a phone interview. That compares with 1.5 million tonnes this year. The company says it is already one of the top three rice traders globally.



Increasing incomes and changing food habits in have created an opportunity for the company to increase sales of its flagship Happy Family brand rice, Dhawan said. Much of the planned increase in Phoenix's supply will come from India, the world's biggest exporter, he said. It will be supplemented by rice from Pakistan, andWhile global rice trading is dwarfed by corn and wheat, it is a staple food for more than half the world's population. Worldwide exports in 2018 will hold near this year's record 45.7 million tonnes, on expanding consumption in and West Asia, the US Department of Agriculture estimated in November. Sub-Saharan accounts for about 30 per cent of global imports.Phoenix, which began as a rice trader in 2000, expects to generate $1.3 billion in annual rice sales over the next three to five years, Dhawan said. That compares with projected total revenue of $4 billion. It recently secured a S$275 million ($203 million) borrowing facility that will give it more flexibility to buy rice in Asia and distribute it inLouis Dreyfus Co is estimated to be the world's largest rice trader with volumes of about 2.6 million tonnes a year and Olam International Ltd. is estimated to sell about 1.7 million tonnes, according to California-based researcher the Rice Trader.Bloomberg