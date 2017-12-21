Pidilite Industries hits record high as board to consider share buyback

-
In a filing to the BSE on December 20, the company said, “Pidilite Industries has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on December 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company.”
As of September 2017, promoter holding in Pidilite Industries stands at 69.59%. While foreign portfolio investors holds 10.92% stake, followed by individual shareholders (9.28%), insurance companies (4.71%), mutual funds (3.44%) and bodies corporate (1.63%), shareholding pattern data shows.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
However, Pidilite Industries has outperformed the market by surging 56% thus far in the calendar year 2017, compared to 27% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
