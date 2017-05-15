Piramal Enterprises, Motherson Sumi, UltraTech Cement hit new highs

Shares of Piramal Enterprises, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Godrej Industries and Escorts are among 22 stocks from the index hitting their respective record highs on the BSE on Monday.Avanti Feeds is locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,078 after the company reported nearly three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17), on back of strong domestic sales.The company had a profit of Rs 32 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. It had profit of Rs 46 crore in December 2016 quarter.surged 13% to Rs 2,939 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported a 61% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 311 crore for Q4FY17. Consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew 46% to Rs 2,549 crore on YoY basis. The board of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.soared 11% at Rs 1,194 in intra-day trade after the company reported 30% YoY growth in standalone net profit at Rs 91 crore in Q4FY17.“The board of directors of the company has decided to expand the wall putty production capacity from existing 2 lakhs M.T. per annum to 4 lakhs MT per annum at J.K.White, Katni. The board also took note of increase in clinker production capacity by 3.30 lakhs tons per annum in Rajasthan grey cement plants by cooler modification and de-bottlenecking/up-gradations with the total cost of approximately Rs 50 crore. With this the overall grey cement clinker capacity of Rajasthan plants stands increases to 54.45 lakh tons per annum,” said in a statement.Caplin Point Laboratories was up 6% to Rs 498, extending its 16% surge since the last 2 days after the company reported more than doubled its consolidated net profit at Rs 33 crore in March quarter, on the back of strong revenue growth. The pharmaceutical company had reported profit of Rs 16 crore in the same quarter a year ago.