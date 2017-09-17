Playing in the grey market can hurt badly

If you need proof that initial public offerings (IPOs) are aggressively priced in a rising market, look at the valuations of insurance companies that are planning to sell their stocks, says G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics Research & Advisory. These companies are commanding price-to-book (P/B) value of over eight times. “To take exposure to the finance sector, an investor can instead look at mid- and small-sized banks in the secondary market that are trading at P/B of 1.2 times,” he says. But, retail investors usually get caught up in the ...