PNB fraud probe: Stocks tumble after Axis, ICICI bank officials summoned

The Indian tumbled on Tuesday after federal agencies widened the probe into the $2-billion banking fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) by summoning top officials at leading Dropping for a fifth straight day, the ended at 33,317.2, down 430 points, or 1.27 per cent, the most since February 6. The move by the (SFIO) to summon top officials of Bank and weighed on investor sentiment and raised concerns of the spreading to other lenders. Banking were the biggest drag on the market, with of and Bank dropping close to 3 per cent each. “The summons has spooked the of all the banks dropped in the last hour of trade on worries that the fraud could be bigger. It was knee-jerk reaction. We expect to come out clean. The pressure could remain on public sector banks,” said Ravi Muthukrishnan, head of institutional research, Elara Capital. The fall in the Indian was despite a sharp rebound in other global after fears of global trade war eased. Most Asian and European rallied over a per cent. The Indian markets, too, were in the green for most part of the day until the late sell-off in banking The swung 850 points intraday and settled 743 points lower from its intraday high of 34,060. The declined 1,123 points, or 3.3 per cent, in the past five trading sessions. The Nifty50 index on Tuesday closed at 10,249, down 1.1 per cent, extending its five-day losses to over 3 per cent. investors were net-buyers to the tune of Rs 6.2 billion, while (DIIs) sold worth Rs 7.4 billion. In the past few trading sessions, have been seen taking money off the table.

“We expect the equity to be range-bound in the short term with a negative bias. The could fall below 10,200. However, these corrections should seen be as an opportunity to buy quality stocks,” said Muthukrishnan.

According to reports, the has issued summons to the heads of 31 banks over the

players said the fraud has created uncertainty among investors, who are selling of banks after every rally. Many fear the asset quality issue could continue to plague the banking sector in the near term. Poor asset quality coupled with tighter provisioning norms by the Reserve Bank of India will weigh on earnings of banks over the next few quarters, say analysts.

Most of the BSE sectoral indices ended with losses on Tuesday, with realty and banking index declining the most at 2.2 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. The NSE VIX index rose 5.5 per cent to 16.2, signalling more volatility in the coming days. On the BSE, 649 gained, while 2,059 fell, of which 151 declined to their lowest level in one year. Among the four gaining on the were and