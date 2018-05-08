JUST IN
PNB Housing Finance falls 7% after huge block deals

The stock dipped 7% to Rs 1,271 on the BSE in intra-day trade after a more than 14 million shares of housing finance company changed hands through multiple block deals.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance have fallen 7% to Rs 1,271 per share on the BSE in intra-day trade after nearly nine per cent of total equity of the housing finance company changed hands through multiple block deals.

Till 10:46 am; a combined 14.52 million equity shares representing 8.69% of total equity of PNB Housing Finance have changed hands on the NSE and BSE, the exchanges data shows.

On the BSE around 8 million shares changed hands, while on the NSE 6.52 million shares were traded so far. Currently, the stock was trading 6.5% lower at Rs 1,284 on the BSE, as compared to 0.23% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to media reports, Quality Investment Holdings, an arm of the global private equity giant Carlyle, is selling eight million shares of PNB Housing Finance, that translates into around 4.8% of its equity, for around Rs 10.40 billion ($153 million) through block deals.

As of March 2018, Quality Investment Holdings held 62.19 million or 37.33% stake in PNB Housing Finance, the shareholding pattern data shows.
