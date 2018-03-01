PNB shares bounce back; gain over 3% at close

-
ALSO READMoody's places PNB under review for downgrade after Nirav Modi's fraud Nirav Modi scam: Billion dollar diamond fraud puts state banks in focus PNB fraud: FinMin sets 15-day deadline for banks to fix operational gaps Intolerance for misconduct: Many PSBs have failed to develop this culture PNB hits back at Nirav Modi: Filed complaint as your LoUs were illegal
-
Shares of Punjab National Bank recovered all its early losses and ended over 3 per cent higher on value-buying. The stock which declined 6.45 per cent to Rs 92 during the day on BSE, bounced back during the fag-end of trade.
The stock finally ended at Rs 101.35, up 3.05 per cent. At NSE, shares of the company settled with a gain of 3.10 per cent to close at Rs 101.40. In terms of equity volume, 167.83 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 21 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Shares of PNB slumped during the morning trade after Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond filed a bankruptcy plea in the US, and a local court in Mumbai issued summons to the accused diamantaire. The stock had plummeted over 12 per cent in the previous trading session, registering its fourth straight session of fall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU