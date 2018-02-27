PNB stocks fall 12% on Tuesday as fraud amount rises to nearly $2 billion

Shares of (PNB) plummeted by over 12 per cent today after it said that the alleged committed by jewellers and may be around $2 billion, over $204 million more than previously estimated. The stock dropped 12.11 per cent to end at Rs 98.35 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 14.11 per cent to Rs 96.10 -- its 52-week low. On NSE, the stock plunged 12.18 per cent to close at Rs 98.35. In terms of equity volume, 14.90 million shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 200 million shares changed hands on NSE. The stock has been falling for four straight sessions, down 16 per cent.

In these four days, Rs 45.47 billion in the bank's market value has been eroded. "PNB issue continued to impact the PSU banks and its effect was seen in the broad market as well," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. In a late night filing to stock exchanges, the state-owned lender said that "the quantum of reported unauthorised transactions can increase by $204.25 million." The had earlier put the defrauded amount at Rs 113.94 billion (USD 1.77 billion). Adding another Rs 13.23 billion would take this to Rs 127.17 billion.