Polson, Rasoi rally over 50% in two weeks

COMPANY BID PRICE BID QTY LAST(Rs) CHG(%) VOLUME KAYCEE INDS. 5073.10 133.00 5073.10 5.00 10.00 POLSON 18118.15 64.00 18118.15 5.00 150.00 RASOI 43200.00 1.00 43241.95 5.00 26.00

Polson, and are locked in upper circuit of 5% each, extending their past two weeks rally in otherwise subdued market.Al these stocks are trading at their respective 52-week highs, appreciating between 30% and 55% in past two weeks. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1% during the sam period.These stocks are trading under XD, XC and XT sub-segments. Those securities that have a 6 monthly average (full) market cap of more than Rs 100 crore and have more than 1000 public shareholders are classified in "XC" sub-segment. The balance securities are classified in "XD" sub-segment. Further, those securities within “XC” or “XD” and are presently under “XT” or “T” group are classified under “XT” sub-segment.has hit a record high of Rs 43,242, rallied 55% in past two week from Rs 27,875 on June 14, 2017.The company has total equity shares of 96,600, of which 75% or 72,375 shares were held by the promoters. Among public shareholders, IDBI Trusteeship Services, Followel Engineering and Mount Infra Finance Private Limited held more than 3% stake each in the company. The face value of the equity share is Rs 200 paid up.An average less than 80 shares were traded on the counter in past two weeks on the BSE.Ltd, a part of Raghu Mody-controlled The Group, is engaged in diverse business activities. Presently the Company is manufacturing baby care products and packing materials at its Banganagar factory in West Bengal. The Company also deals in metals as well as in investment and treasury operations.too trading at its all-time high levels, surging 55% to Rs 18,118 from Rs 11,679 on June 14. The company has equity capital of 120,000 shares, of which 84.33% stake held by the promoters. Face value of the equity share is Rs 50 paid up.The company is Asia’s largest manufacturer and exporter of natural based vegetable tannin extracts and eco-friendly leather chemicals.Illiquid stocks cannot be sold easily because they see limited trading. These pose higher risks to investors because it is difficult to find buyers for them.