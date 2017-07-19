Potash demand to take a hit, with China-induced price hike

Farmers are getting ready to pay a higher price for their future requirements of this year, as has set a higher benchmark price for teh chemical and India, an important consumer in global market, will find it difficult to settle at last year's price. The new price, depending upon China's benchmark is expected to be higher which importers will pass on, according to government sources. However the spike in price will impact demand for



The two biggest producers, Corp of Saskatchewan and Russia's Uralkali, have recently cut output to tighten supply and stem price declines of the nutrient, which helps boost crop quality and yields. Recently settled its contract with the Chinese buying consortium for supply until the end of 2017 at $230/mt CFR. announced that its trading subsidiary has negotiated with Chinese consortium including Sinochem, CNAMPGC, and CNOOC, for deliveries to between August and December 2017 at higher levels.



The new contracted price for supply represents an $11/mt increase from the second half of 2016 price of $219/mt CFR and includes rebates of around $20/mt. While did not disclose details on volumes, they are likely to be similar to the 600,000 mt MOP agreed between and the buying consortium. imports 12 million tonnes while India, another big importer, picks up just 4 million tonnes from the international market. This, according to observers, makes its position as a negotiator weaker than China's.Deepak Chitroda, Consultant-CRU, London says, "Normally, settles MOP (Muriate of Potash) contract with global suppliers ahead of India. Last year, though, India settled contract first at $227/tonne for July 2016 to June 2017 with BPC after which settled at $219/tonne. India is likely to settle the price at around $234-237/tonne for 2017-18 and this may force Indian importers to raise MRP to maintain margins".Sources in Indian industry says that import is decanalised and 70 per cent of it is used as direct application in field. Indian Potash, a public sector undertaking is biggest importer with over 2 million tonnes imports per annum. However when import is at high price and subsidy increase now not possible, additional increase will be passed on to the consumers. Government sources expect, the Indian companies may increase prices by 4-5 per cent depending upon at what price they are able to negotiate with suppliers. This price increase will hit demand for potash, they maintained.Two major global manufacturers had recently cut production to improve realisations. That is the result prices are rising. However fearing some increase in prices in july negotiations, some companies had imported higher quantity under earlier contracted price.