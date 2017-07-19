Potash demand to take a hit, with China-induced price hike

Farmers are getting ready to pay a higher price for their future requirements of potash this year, as China has set a higher benchmark price for teh chemical and India, an important consumer in global market, will find it difficult to settle at last year's price. The new price, depending upon China's benchmark is expected to be higher which importers will pass on, according to government sources. However the spike in price will impact demand for potash.
The two biggest potash producers, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Russia's Uralkali, have recently cut output to tighten supply and stem price declines of the nutrient, which helps boost crop quality and yields. Recently Uralkali settled its potash contract with the Chinese buying consortium for supply until the end of 2017 at $230/mt CFR. Uralkali announced that its trading subsidiary has negotiated with Chinese consortium including Sinochem, CNAMPGC, and CNOOC, for potash deliveries to China between August and December 2017 at higher levels.
The new contracted price for China supply represents an $11/mt increase from the second half of 2016 price of $219/mt CFR and includes rebates of around $20/mt. While Uralkali did not disclose details on volumes, they are likely to be similar to the 600,000 mt MOP agreed between Uralkali and the buying consortium. China imports 12 million tonnes while India, another big importer, picks up just 4 million tonnes from the international market. This, according to observers, makes its position as a negotiator weaker than China's.
Deepak Chitroda, Consultant-CRU, London says, "Normally, China settles MOP (Muriate of Potash) contract with global suppliers ahead of India. Last year, though, India settled potash contract first at $227/tonne for July 2016 to June 2017 with BPC after which China settled at $219/tonne. India is likely to settle the price at around $234-237/tonne for 2017-18 and this may force Indian importers to raise MRP to maintain margins".
Sources in Indian industry says that Potash import is decanalised and 70 per cent of it is used as direct application in field. Indian Potash, a public sector undertaking is biggest importer with over 2 million tonnes imports per annum. However when import is at high price and subsidy increase now not possible, additional increase will be passed on to the consumers. Government sources expect, the Indian companies may increase prices by 4-5 per cent depending upon at what price they are able to negotiate with suppliers. This price increase will hit demand for potash, they maintained.
Two major global Potash manufacturers had recently cut production to improve realisations. That is the result prices are rising. However fearing some increase in prices in july negotiations, some companies had imported higher quantity under earlier contracted price.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU