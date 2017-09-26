Prataap Snacks IPO oversubscribed 29.64 times on last day of offer

Prataap Snacks' initial share sale offer was oversubscribed 29.64 times so far on the last day of offer today.



The initial public offer (IPO), which aims to raise Rs 482 crore, received bids for 10,75,15,275 against the total issue size of 36,27,518 shares, data available with the till 1530 hours showed.



Prataap Snacks last week garnered a little over Rs 143 crore from anchor investors.The company's Rs 482-crore issue size includes Rs 200 crore through fresh issue and the rest from sale of 30,05,770The issue is in a price band of Rs 930-938 per share.The company, which makes products under the 'Yellow Diamond' brand, aims to use the proceeds to expand capacity, marketing and brand building activities and retire the on its books.Edelweiss, and Spark Capital are managing the issue.