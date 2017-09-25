Prataap Snacks IPO oversubscribed as on Day 2

Prataap Snacks initial share sale offer was 1.08 times so far on the second day of bidding on Monday.

The initial public offer (IPO), which aims to raise Rs 482 crore, received bids for 39,14,325 shares against the total issue size of 36,27,518, data available with the NSE till 1445 hours showed.

Prataap Snacks last week garnered a little over Rs 143 crore from anchor

The company's Rs 482-crore issue size includes Rs 200 crore through fresh equity issue and the rest from sale of 30,05,770 shares.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 930-938 per share, will close for subscription tomorrow.

The company, which makes products under the 'Yellow Diamond' brand, aims to use the proceeds to expand capacity, marketing and brand building activities and retire the debt on its books.

Edelweiss, JM Financial and Spark Capital are managing the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)