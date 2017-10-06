Prataap Snacks makes robust market debut, ends 26% up

Shares of made a strong debut on the bourses today and ended with nearly 26 per cent gains.



The stock listed at Rs 1,250 on the BSE, reflecting a sharp gain of 33.26 per cent from the issue price of Rs 938. During the day, the stock soared 40.41 per cent to Rs 1,317.05.



It finally ended the day at Rs 1,178.30, up 25.61 per cent.At NSE, shares of the company settled at Rs 1,180.65, a surge of 25.86 per cent.The company commands a valuation of Rs 2,763.47 crore.The company's Rs 482-crore (IPO) was oversubscribed 47.39 times during September 22-26.The issue was in a price band of Rs 930-938 per share.The company, which makes products under the 'Yellow Diamond' brand, aims to use the proceeds to expand capacity, for marketing and brand building activities and retire the debt on its books.Edelweiss, JM Financial and Spark Capital managed the issue.