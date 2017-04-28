Precious metals code proposed to regulate gold business

For better organisation and discipline in the business, various stakeholders, including the representatives of value chain and the World Council, have decided to implement the for the business. This code will comprise the Dos and Don’t’s for traders and its violation will attract actions by the authority implementing the code, most likely the apex trade organisation Indian Jewellers Association (IBJA).



At a closed-door meeting in Mumbai’s Sahara Star hotel on Thursday, the issue was discussed among IBJA, WGS, India Centre working under the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), commodity and stock exchanges, and the Refiners Association Of Refineries & Mint.

The meeting, said to have been called at the behest of IBJA, decided to form three different committees. Apart from the precious metals code, another committee will deliberate on the Indian delivery rules for and silver bars.

From June, only BIS-certifies refineries will be allowed to import For this, BIS has already specified its standards. And, the government is separately working on the Indian standards. However, to this day no India refinery except MMTC-PAMPS has an LBMA recognition. Only LBMA standard is deliverable on MCX. has proposed that the Indian good delivery standards for and the committee should finalise the proposals for it. If this happens, even refined by a BIS-certified refinery could be delivered on commodity exchanges.

According to a source who was privy to discussions at Thursday’s meeting, setting up a spot exchange is an important issue that was deliberated upon. A separate committee will look into real issues regarding the exchange and propose a road map and norms to self-regulate it to help the government give approval to the spot exchange.