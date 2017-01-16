Price hike offers respite for Coal India

Coal India resorted to a second price hike in the current financial year and this time it was the turn of cooking coal. A steep price rise of about 141 per cent in international prices of coal has allowed Coal India to go for price hikes of its output as well. Earlier in May last year, the company had revised prices for coal being supplied under fuel supply agreements that contribute 80 per cent of its supplies. Coking coal supplies account for about 10 per cent of its output. The price hike is likely to boost the company’s estimated FY18 revenues by about Rs 3,200 crore or about ...
