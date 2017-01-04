TRENDING ON BS
Ramco Systems surges on signing deal with Panasonic Group
Prices on Indian Bitcoin exchanges at all-time high of Rs 72,000 per unit

Price moving sharply higher, market cap at $16 bn-plus: regulatory status in India yet not clear

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Bitcoin, an online currency produced (mined) using the cryptography program, is catching people’s fancy and in the past four months, its price has nearly doubled and is trading at $1018.82 per unit. It is just $140 from the all-time high reached three years ago. Prices on Indian Bitcoin exchanges are around an all-time high of Rs 72,000 per unit, a 4-5 per cent premium to cost. The cost is based on the international Bitcoin price and rupee-dollar exchange rate. Why are the prices rising?  Bitcoin, like gold, has emerged as a tool to hedge dollar risks. Two big consuming ...

