Prism Cement hits 52-week high

“The lease is for 50 years in villages Chulhi and Majhiyar, district Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with about 23.6 million tons of reserves, subject to completion of formalities,” Prism Cement said in a BSE filing.
The mining lease would be captive to the cement plants of the company at Satna, Madhya Pradesh, it added.
At 9:59 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 124 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 1.43 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
