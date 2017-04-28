Prism Cement hits 52-week high

The company received LoI from MP government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease.

hits 52-week high of Rs 129, up 9% on BSE in early morning trade after the company said it received Letter of Intent (LoI) from government for allotment of cement grade mining lease.



“The lease is for 50 years in villages Chulhi and Majhiyar, district Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with about 23.6 million tons of reserves, subject to completion of formalities,” said in a BSE filing.



The mining lease would be captive to the cement plants of the company at Satna, Madhya Pradesh, it added.



At 9:59 am; the stock was up 5% at Rs 124 on BSE as compared to 0.33% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 1.43 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.