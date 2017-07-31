Promoter holding in listed firms at 16-year low

The promoter shareholding in listed companies has dropped to the lowest level in almost 16 years. This is on the back of emergence of professionally-managed companies with typically no identifiable Also, the regulatory diktat on companies to have a minimum 25 per cent public float has contributed to the gradual decline in promoter shareholding.

The average promoter shareholding in 500 companies stood at 49.1 per cent for the June 2017 quarter (Q1) —the lowest since December 2001. Promoter shareholding is down 10 percentage points from the peak of 59.1 per cent in December 2007, the peak of the previous bull-run.

The declining promoter shareholding is a positive trend for Indian equities as global indices, such as the Emerging Index, take into account only the free-float (non-promoter) holding while computing the weightage for a nation or an individual company. Higher non-promoter holding means higher index weightage as that much more shares are available for the public shareholders.

In recent years, a large portion of foreign investor flows into India have been exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or passive flows. The EM index, for instance, is tracked by an estimated $1.6 trillion of assets.

Globally, India has been a market with one of the highest promoter shareholding. This has constrained the flows into domestic To illustrate, or Taiwan, which are much smaller compared to India, have higher weightage in the EM index, thereby cornering a greater share of flows.

Industry players say the promoter holding in India can come down further as the government is expected to reduce its holding in state-owned companies to at least 75 per cent. Also, with the listing of more companies, particularly in the financial services and start-up space, the free-float will increase as most of these companies have little or no promoter holding. A lot of new entrants to the stock market, such as microfinance firms such as Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services, have no identifiable and hence, their entire shareholding in free-float.

On the 500 index, there are a dozen other companies with zero promoter holding. Among the companies with high promoter holding are multinationals such as GSK Pharma, ABB, Gillette India and Siemens. Almost 75 per cent shareholding in these companies is held by their foreign Also, state-owned entities such as Hindustan Copper, SJVN and NBCC have government holding of 90 per cent. The Centre was to reduce the holding to 75 per cent by August, but the deadline has been extended by a year.