Promoter pledging: Value of shares falls to 7 per cent in February

The value of shares pledged by of the BSE-listed companies reached over Rs 2.54 trillion at February-end, a decline of 7 per cent compared to the previous month, according to exchange data. The value of pledged shares stood at Rs 2.72 trillion at the end of January. It was at Rs 3.03 trillion at December-end. Prior to that, it was Rs 2.78 trillion at the end of November. Till February this year, pledging of shares by was seen in as many as 3,062 out of 5,054 the BSE-listed companies with a capitalisation of Rs 146 trillion. is typically done by to raise funds either for the same company or for financing other projects.

A decline in the level of may indicate scaling down in stress as high pledging levels are not considered as a good sign by investors as a downturn in the price can lead to invocation and change in management.