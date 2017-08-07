Promoters of BSE-listed firms pledge shares worth Rs 2.64 lakh cr

The of pledged by promoters of BSE-listed in the country rose by 6 per cent to over Rs 2.64 lakh crore at the end of July.



In comparison, the figure stood at Rs 2.5 lakh crore at June-end.



Till July this year, pledging of was seen in as many as 3,072 of the 5,291 BSE-listed companies, according to data compiled by the exchange.Share pledging is typically done by promoters to raise funds either in the same company or for financing other projects.High pledging levels are typically not considered a good sign by the investors as a downturn in the price can lead to invocation and change in management.At the end of last month, of pledged with non-banking finance (NBFCs) was Rs 62,835 crore.Besides, there were 146 in which 30-50 per cent holding of the promoters was and as many as 84 in which 50-75 per cent was pledged.This is part of the BSEs disclosure on the total number of listed companies, their capitalisation, details about promoters pledge holding and their every month within five working days of the subsequent month.The move is aimed at providing additional actionable information to the market, the said in a statement.

