Proprietary trades drive GIFT City volumes

Trading volumes at stock exchanges set up at the GIFT City, an international financial services centre (IFSC), are seeing a gradual uptick. But, the bulk of the volumes are on account of proprietary trading by brokers, while participation by overseas investors is yet to take off in a big way. According to sources, nearly 70 per cent of the volumes at GIFT City are contributed to by the brokers, trying to take advantage of the various incentive schemes and tax exemptions. “A majority of trades at the exchange are happening through proprietary trades. Most trades are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?