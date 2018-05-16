JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open lower, Nifty near 10,750 post Karnataka verdict
Business Standard

PSBs under pressure; PNB, Syndicate, Allahabad Bank, OBC hit 52-week low

Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.44% decline in the Nifty 50 index at 09:26 am

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Punjab National bank, PNB
Punjab National Bank

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were under pressure, falling upto 12% in early morning trade of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after most these banks reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18).

Total nine PSBs- Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Punjab Nation Bank (PNB), Syndicate Bank and United Bank of India - were hit their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday.

At 09:26 am; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest loser among sectoral indices, was down 2% as compared to 0.44% decline in the Nifty 50 index. The PSU Bank index hit an intra-day low of 2,756, trading close to its 52-week low of 2,691 touched on March 23, 2018 in intra-day deal.

PNB has tanked 12% to Rs 75.55, extending its previous day’s 4% decline, after the state-owned bank posted record losses at Rs 134 billion in Q4FY18 which was way higher than the Rs 26-27 billion analysts had estimated. Moreover, for the first time, PNB posted Rs 4.5 billion of operating losses. The stock hit its lowest level since June 3, 2016.

Thus far, 10 PSBs announced their Q4FY18 results, have reported a combined standalone net loss of Rs 292 billion as compared to Rs 16.17 billion recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. These banks had aggregate net loss of Rs 57.53 billion in December 2017 quarter.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ALLAHABAD BANK 37.85 37.85 39.85 15-May-18
BANK OF MAHA 13.40 13.40 13.44 14-May-18
CORPORATION BANK 26.25 26.25 26.50 05-Apr-18
DENA BANK 16.20 15.80 16.15 14-May-18
ORIENTAL BANK 78.70 78.40 81.00 14-May-18
PUN. & SIND BANK 32.70 32.70 33.05 14-May-18
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 76.90 75.65 83.80 15-May-18
SYNDICATE BANK 47.50 47.30 49.10 15-May-18
UNITED BANK (I) 11.33 11.01 11.45 15-May-18

First Published: Wed, May 16 2018. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements