PSU bank recap: Analysts flag concern on budgetary support

The government spelt out an ambitious Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan for public sector banks (PSBs) post market hours on Tuesday. Of this, Rs 1.35-lakh crore is planned to be funded from bonds, while the rest will flow in from government's budgetary support.

Sensing the move, shares of most public sector banks (PSBs) surged on Tuesday with the Nifty PSU Bank index recording its sharpest single day in the past 10 months - up 3.8 per cent at 3,093 compared to less than one per cent rise in Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and the benchmark index Nifty50.

Among individual stocks, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) ended higher by over five percent each, while State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and Union Bank of India were up in the range of three per cent to five per cent.

In a recent note, Christopher Wood, managing director and equity strategist at CLSA, too, had said the lack of an investment cycle, and the related lack of loan growth, were directly linked to the ongoing asset quality problem in the Indian banking system, which remains the main unfinished business of the Narendra Modi administration.

Analysts say the latest move will benefit capital-starved PSU banks, which will be able to focus on business growth once their basic need of capital is taken care of.

"This is a positive step, especially for that saw their capital base shrink given the large non-performing assets (NPAs). Once their capital base is taken care of, can then focus on business growth," says G. Chokkalingam, founder & managing director,

However, there are some concerns as well. Though the government has laid out the fund raising plan, analysts say it be a tightrope walk for the Narendra Modi - led government, between its expenditure and maintaining the fiscal deficit at manageable levels given the budgetary allocation of nearly Rs 76,000 crore.

Mobilising money via bonds though will not be a problem, they say, as government-backed issues have been absorbed by the on earlier occasions as well, and this time should be no different.

"The government may have to compromise a bit on the fiscal deficit given the budgetary support allocation. However, soft oil prices are still a saving grace for the economy and can lend the required support to the overall fiscal situation. Another benefit of this entire exercise will be that the government will get more aggressive on divestment and PSU dividends to meet any shortfall in the fiscal deficit," Chokkalingam adds.

Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, however, has a cautious view.

"Though the bonds will not be a part of the fiscal deficit, the budgetary support is higher-than-expectation. One needs to ascertain where this budgetary support money (Rs 76,000 crore) will come from. Earlier, the government had planned for about Rs 25,000 crore in the Union Budget. That said, the overall measure will be a positive for Bonds, I feel, should be absorbed well by the market," he says.