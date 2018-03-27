PSU banks extend gain after government cuts H1 borrowing

Shares of public sector banks were trading higher for the second straight day with the index gaining more than 1% on Tuesday, extending its previous day’s 5% rally, after the government announced lower-than-expected borrowing programme for the first half of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19). At 10:27 am; index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.4% at 2,890 as compared to 0.39% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

The PSU bank index hit a high of 2,913 in early morning trade, rallied 7% in past two trading sessions from level of 2,716 on Friday. Corporation Bank, and were up more than 4%, while State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Uco Bank, and up in the range of 1% to 2% on the ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank from the private sector banks and PNB Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, LIC Housing Finance, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and GIC Housing Finance from the financials were up between 1% and 5%. The Centre said it would borrow Rs 2.88 trillion in April-September 2018-19 (H1FY19), against market expectation of Rs 3.3-3.6 trillion. The weekly borrowing size would also be Rs 120 billion, against the usual Rs 150-180 billion, a great relief for the