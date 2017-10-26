Nifty PSU Bank index extends rally; SBI hits all-time high

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were trading higher for the second straight session after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spelt out an ambitious Rs 2.11-lakh-crore recapitalisation plan for the government banks. The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday.Nifty PSU Bank index rallied 8% to 4,335 in early morning trade, extending Wednesdays’ 30% rise on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index was trading its highest level since January 29, 2015, when its hit 4,410 in intra-day trade. It touched an all-time high of 4,639 on April 27, 2011.State Bank of India (SBI) rose 8% to Rs 351.50 in intra-day trade, also its all-time high, after yesterday’s nearly 28% rallied on the BSE. Earlier, the stock had seen the same level on November 8, 2010.Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were also up between 3% and 8%, hitting their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade today.The government’s announcement of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalization plan for public sector banks (PSBs) comes as a concrete and timely move that provides much needed relief for the PSBs which are ailing under asset quality pressures and sluggish credit growth and is a credit positive step, according to rating agency CARE Ratings.The size of the current recap plan appears adequate in the light of estimated capital requirements of PSBs and CARE Ratings feels that this can serve a dual purpose of cushioning the capital adequacy post provisioning and also providing growth capital to the banks. Overall, this move augurs well for the Indian banking sector, it added.