Markets hit one-month low; Nifty dips below 9,500; PSU banks lead decline
Business Standard

PSU banks under pressure; PNB, Andhra Bank down 5%

Nifty PSU Bank index was down 4% as compared to 1% decline in Nifty 50 index

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were under pressure with Nifty PSU Bank index down 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as provisioning of banks may rise to deal with the NPA mess, according to media reports.

Andhra Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda were down between 4% and 5%, while State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce down 3%.


At 2:17 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest loser among sectoral indices was down 4.1% at 3,302, as compared to 1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank index down 2% each.

Nifty PSU Bank index tanked 16% from its 52-week high of 3,921 touched on May 5, 2017 in intra-day trade against 2% rise in the benchmark index.

The government on May 5 notified the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance 2017, kick-starting a new framework to deal with Rs 6 lakh crore worth of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the Indian banking system.

The RBI recently referred 12 large NPAs in the banking system for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), based on the recommendations of its internal advisory committee (IAC).

CRISIL’s study show that banks have already provisioned around 40% for these NPAs worth around Rs 2 lakh crore, or equal to a quarter of the NPAs in the banking system, before the RBI’s move.

Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings said, “Based on CRISIL’s assessment of embedded value in the top 50 NPA cases, we estimate a 60% haircut would be needed on these loan assets. That would mean banks will have to increase provisioning by another around 25% this fiscal, compared with 9% in the last.”

"But the impact of that could be mitigated if banks are allowed to amortise the provisioning across 6 to 8 quarters," added CRISIL in a press release.

Rama Patel, Director, CRISIL Ratings said, “While the IBC route could entail a substantial markdown of loan assets by banks, the ability, especially of public sector banks, to absorb such losses and the consequent impact on their capital position will need to be monitored closely in the road ahead.”

COMPANY 05/05/2017 PREV CLOSE LATEST LOSS(%) % chg
SYNDICATE BANK 87.40 76.50 72.15 -5.69 -17.45
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 174.65 143.85 136.15 -5.35 -22.04
ANDHRA BANK 71.25 55.80 53.05 -4.93 -25.54
CANARA BANK 394.55 339.55 323.40 -4.76 -18.03
PUN. & SIND BANK 67.90 52.85 50.35 -4.73 -25.85
VIJAYA BANK 82.75 74.65 71.25 -4.55 -13.90
INDIAN BANK 336.90 288.95 276.55 -4.29 -17.91
BANK OF BARODA 187.35 160.65 153.90 -4.20 -17.85
UNION BANK (I) 186.95 146.65 140.65 -4.09 -24.77
ALLAHABAD BANK 84.20 69.65 66.85 -4.02 -20.61
CORPORATION BANK 60.65 51.85 49.85 -3.86 -17.81
ST BK OF INDIA 295.95 288.85 277.70 -3.86 -6.17
ORIENTAL BANK 174.65 143.55 138.30 -3.66 -20.81
UNITED BANK (I) 23.25 19.50 18.85 -3.33 -18.92
BANK OF INDIA 183.75 134.05 129.70 -3.25 -29.41
           
Nifty PSU Bank 3750.50 3444.25 3302.00 -3.25 -11.96
Nifty 50 9286.30 9574.95 9488.00 -3.25 2.17

