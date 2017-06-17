PSU stocks lose steam while market holds

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have begun to fall, even as the overall market has managed to hold its own. The PSE index on the National Stock Exchange has lost nearly eight per cent over the past month; the NSE PSU Bank index has dropped 11 per cent. While its benchmark index, the Nifty, has gained 1.5 per cent in this period. State-owned companies in the banking and commodity space have borne the brunt. While the banking sector has been weighed down by bad loans, a fall in global commodity prices has adversely impacted the latter. Bank of India and IDBI ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?