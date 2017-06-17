TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Pharma stocks slip on import ban, competition
Business Standard

PSU stocks lose steam while market holds

NSE PSE index and PSU Bank index down 8% and 11% in a month; commodity-linked firms also hit

Mumbai 

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have begun to fall, even as the overall market has managed to hold its own. The PSE index on the National Stock Exchange has lost nearly eight per cent over the past month; the NSE PSU Bank index has dropped 11 per cent. While its benchmark index, the Nifty, has gained 1.5 per cent in this period. State-owned companies in the banking and commodity space have borne the brunt. While the banking sector has been weighed down by bad loans, a fall in global commodity prices has adversely impacted the latter. Bank of India and IDBI ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PSU stocks lose steam while market holds

NSE PSE index and PSU Bank index down 8% and 11% in a month; commodity-linked firms also hit

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have begun to fall, even as the overall market has managed to hold its own. The PSE index on the National Stock Exchange has lost nearly eight per cent over the past month; the NSE PSU Bank index has dropped 11 per cent. While its benchmark index, the Nifty, has gained 1.5 per cent in this period.State-owned companies in the banking and commodity space have borne the brunt. While the banking sector has been weighed down by bad loans, a fall in global commodity prices has adversely impacted the latter.Bank of India and IDBI Bank are the top losers among PSUs, both down a little over 20 per cent in the past month. Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals and Power Finance Corporation fell 19 per cent and 18.4 per cent, respectively. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and GAIL lost 10.4 per cent and nine per cent each.Market participants expect the stocks of state-owned banks to be under pressure in the near to medium term. with the Reserve Bank of ... Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have begun to fall, even as the overall market has managed to hold its own. The PSE index on the National Stock Exchange has lost nearly eight per cent over the past month; the NSE PSU Bank index has dropped 11 per cent. While its benchmark index, the Nifty, has gained 1.5 per cent in this period. State-owned companies in the banking and commodity space have borne the brunt. While the banking sector has been weighed down by bad loans, a fall in global commodity prices has adversely impacted the latter. Bank of India and IDBI ... image
Business Standard
177 22

PSU stocks lose steam while market holds

NSE PSE index and PSU Bank index down 8% and 11% in a month; commodity-linked firms also hit

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have begun to fall, even as the overall market has managed to hold its own. The PSE index on the National Stock Exchange has lost nearly eight per cent over the past month; the NSE PSU Bank index has dropped 11 per cent. While its benchmark index, the Nifty, has gained 1.5 per cent in this period. State-owned companies in the banking and commodity space have borne the brunt. While the banking sector has been weighed down by bad loans, a fall in global commodity prices has adversely impacted the latter. Bank of India and IDBI ...

image
Business Standard
177 22