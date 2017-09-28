Q1 spices exports up by 35 pc; chilli tops list

Boosted by large shipments of chilli, spices exports from the country grew 35 per cent in quantitative terms in the first quarter of 2017-18 fiscal.

In value terms, spices worth Rs 4,489.14 crore were exported during the period, a Spices Board release said in Kochi on Wednesday.

The total export of spices rose to 3,06,990 tonnes in terms of quantity during AprilJune 2017 as compared to 2,27,938 tonnes in the first quarter of FY 201617, it said.

Of this, chilli accounted for 1,33,000 tonnes, fetching Rs 1,198 crores.

"Chilli has been the most demanded Indian spice and has fulfilled the increasing international demand for quality spices in global Moreover, the boards efforts to promote garlic have resulted in substantial increase in its exports," said Spices Board Chairman Dr A Jayathilak.

Garlic has registered the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value.

It contributed substantially to the overall exports during the period, clocking 107 per cent increase in value terms and 169 per cent in quantity.

Fennel registered an impressive growth of 92 per cent in quantity and 49 per cent in value through shipments of 13,250 tonnes globally.

The exports of other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed and dill seed grew by 83 per cent in quantity compared to the same period last year and saw a 63 per cent increase in value.

During the period, 1,220 tonnes of small cardamom, valued at Rs 134.55 crores, were exported as against 1,106 tonnes worth Rs 90.81 crores during the corresponding period last year.

This was an increase of 10 per cent in volume and 48 per cent in value, the release said.

Ginger, along with mint products, also contributed significantly to the overall spices exports during AprilJune 2017.

Increased demand for processed and value added spices resulted in an increase in the exports of curry powder and pastes, along with spice oils and oleoresins, accounting for a significant part in the basket of the first quarter of the current fiscal, the release added.