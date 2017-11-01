Q2 miss an opportunity to stock up UPL

Even as UPL’s (earlier United Phosphorus) India business continues to do well, the lower growth in export markets and adverse currency movements affected its September quarter performance. This led to lower than expected revenue. With expectations on revenue growth in FY18 also coming down, the stock lost almost three per cent on Tuesday, closing at Rs 798.60. The results were declared after market hours on Monday. UPL’s domestic agrochemical segment revenue, slightly more than a fourth of overall, improved 10 per cent year-on-year; it could have been better but for ...