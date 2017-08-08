Queries on selection of firms under graded surveillance

The process to bring companies under the (GSM) adopted by and the and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come under question from various quarters.

Experts say the method to select companies in this list is not spelt clearly by the or the Also, that companies brought under surveillance do not have a proper redressal mechanism. A little more than 700 companies have come under since it was introduced this February.

aims to tackle the surge in cases of companies with poor fundamentals or low capitalisation witnessing abnormal price rises, not supported by a significant improvement in financial or operational performance. The aim of the is to detect unusual trading activities at a very early stage.

The criticism is that the might be going too far. "Marketmen are at a loss to know the criteria used to select the names that have found their way to the list. Brokers have been caught offguard, too, as some may have given an exposure against these as collateral," said Alok Churiwala, a broker.

Sebi's US counterpart initiated similar measures in 2012 and 2015, through an 'Operation Shell Expel'. In 2012, their and Exchange Commission removed a record 379 companies from trading in one day. In 2015, it suspended trading in 128 inactive penny stock shell companies, to crack down on micro-cap stock fraudsters.

"This seems an aggressive plan to sweep away companies with poor fundamentals, often targeted by fraudsters. While the object is noble, Sebi's process might be questionable," said Sumit Agrawal, partner, Suvan Law Advisors and an ex- official.

In the current norms, a quarterly review of (under stages-II & above of GSM), based on redefined objective criteria, will be done to assess the relaxation of surveillance action. If qualified, the applicable can be moved back from a higher stage to a lower stage in a sequential manner, say, from Stage-III to Stage-II.

Companies, investors or promoters may only approach a high court under writ jurisdiction if they feel aggrieved by a taken against a company by or the Investors also have the option of writing to directly, asking it to reconsider its decision.

"Companies may litigate on the process of selection, as well as natural justice. From their point of view, should a decide if a company might turn out to be a mischievous one eventually? Anyone who had bought shares of such companies, which anyone was legally entitled to before the passing of this order, would be stuck through no fault of their own. It will be difficult to offload such stocks," said Agrawal.