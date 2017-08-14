Quick Heal Technologies hits 52-week low on weak Q1 results

-
Operational revenue during the quarter under review declined by 36% to Rs 30.32 crore from Rs 47.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The company said performance during the first quarter was adversely impacted by the transition of economy to the Goods & Service Tax (GST) regime.
The retail segment revenues witnessed decline primarily on account of delay in stocking of products by distributors who were waiting for commencement of the GST regime. July witnessed good pickup in demand from the distributors who had held back their purchases in first quarter, it added.
At 12:49 pm, the stock was down 4% to Rs 183, as compared to 0.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 269,864 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE so far.
