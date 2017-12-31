Raka Reputation manages communications for 50 IPOs in FY18

Mumbai-based Management Services Pvt. Ltd. has been the advertising and PR for 50 Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the first nine months of financial year 2017-18 and has established clear leadership among advertising agencies in terms of number of mandates managed. The current financial year so far has seen nearly 150 companies tapping the capital market with their IPOs. In the last decade or so, no advertising agency has managed communications for more IPOs.

Speaking about this, Sushil Bahal, Managing Director, said, “It has been a great year for us. We expect to do even better in the near future as we are having a robust pipeline of mandates in hand. Our endeavor has always been to provide best service based on innovations and knowledge. We believe that the future holds good for us as we treat each mandate in an unique fashion because each mandate has an unique story to tell. Investors will patronize only those mandates well who they can relate to. Such complexities will help us more as we first understand each Offer and then position it accordingly.”