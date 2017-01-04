TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Mahanagar Gas hits new high; stock up over 100% against IPO issue price
Business Standard

Ramco Systems surges on signing deal with Panasonic Group

The stock rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Ramco Systems surges on signing deal with Panasonic Group

Ramco Systems has rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Chennai-based cloud service provider said it has signed multi-million dollar cloud HR & payroll transformation deal with Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia.

Ramco System’s award-winning Human Capital Management (HCM) solution will integrate with multiple Enterprise Applications and Finance systems in individual companies for statutory and payroll requirements, the company said in a press release.


Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia will lead the Digital HR transformation initiative with a cloud-hosted Ramco HCM suite covering Core HR, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Recruitment, Planning & Analytics in addition to Payroll,” it added.

At 10:20 am; the stock was up 8% at Rs 377 as compared to 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 632,403 shares have change hands on the BSE and NSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ramco Systems surges on signing deal with Panasonic Group

The stock rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade

The stock rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade
Ramco Systems has rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Chennai-based cloud service provider said it has signed multi-million dollar cloud HR & payroll transformation deal with Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia.

Ramco System’s award-winning Human Capital Management (HCM) solution will integrate with multiple Enterprise Applications and Finance systems in individual companies for statutory and payroll requirements, the company said in a press release.

Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia will lead the Digital HR transformation initiative with a cloud-hosted Ramco HCM suite covering Core HR, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Recruitment, Planning & Analytics in addition to Payroll,” it added.

At 10:20 am; the stock was up 8% at Rs 377 as compared to 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 632,403 shares have change hands on the BSE and NSE.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ramco Systems surges on signing deal with Panasonic Group

The stock rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade

Ramco Systems has rallied 10% to Rs 382 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the Chennai-based cloud service provider said it has signed multi-million dollar cloud HR & payroll transformation deal with Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia.

Ramco System’s award-winning Human Capital Management (HCM) solution will integrate with multiple Enterprise Applications and Finance systems in individual companies for statutory and payroll requirements, the company said in a press release.

Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia will lead the Digital HR transformation initiative with a cloud-hosted Ramco HCM suite covering Core HR, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Recruitment, Planning & Analytics in addition to Payroll,” it added.

At 10:20 am; the stock was up 8% at Rs 377 as compared to 0.24% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 632,403 shares have change hands on the BSE and NSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22