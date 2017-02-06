Rate-cut hopes spur Budget rally

Driven by the momentum, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty retook the crucial 8,800-mark

Driven by the momentum, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty retook the crucial 8,800-mark

The Budget-induced optimism got a leg to stand on as the on Monday pushed higher for the fourth day by scoring 199 points to close at 28,439 — a four-month high — after hopes built up that Reserve of India (RBI) may lower rate at its policy meet on Wednesday.



Driven by the momentum, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) retook the crucial 8,800-mark.



At its last policy review in December, RBI in a surprise move had decided to leave rates unchanged, but this time a lower retail and fiscal discipline as shown in the Budget have prompted calls for the central to remain accommodative.



Global leads aligned as most Asian ended higher, tracking weekend gains in the US on better-than-expected jump in US jobs and a move by US President Donald Trump to cut back on financial regulations, pacing up buying by investors.



The 30-share ended up 198.76 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 28,439, its highest closing since September 23 last year when it had closed at 28,668. Intra-day, it sprang to a high of 28,487.



The gauge had rallied 584.56 points in the previous three sessions after the presentation of the Budget on February 1.



The added 60 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 8,801 at the close. For the too, this is the highest close since September 23 when it finished at 8,831.55.



The rupee appreciated for the ninth straight day to trade at a nearly three-month high of 67.22 against the dollar, keeping the overall mood upbeat.



" continued to be buoyant on the expectation of a rate cut by RBI and positive global cues. We are seeing continuation of rally in the rate-sensitive sectors led by realty, banks, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), which were also supported by Budget-related sops," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.



Major European indices stayed in the positive zone, too.



Data showed that foreign investors bought worth Rs 353.84 crore last Friday. A good 22 stocks in the 30-share pack advanced while eight turned lower.



Sun Pharma led the charge by surging 4.20 per cent while ICICI jumped 3.18 per cent. Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and GAIL supported the ongoing bull run.



BSE realty jumped the most (up 1.90 per cent) followed by FMCG (1.28 per cent), health care (1.27 per cent) and consumer durables (1.27 per cent).



Broader remained in the green, too, with the mid-cap index advancing 1.10 per cent and small-cap 0.88 per cent.



Realty stocks continued their upward journey, buoyed by the infrastructure status to affordable housing in the Budget 2017-18 to encourage investment in the segment. The Budget also came out with tax sops for developers to complete inventories.





Press Trust of India