Rate sensitive shares end firm post RBI policy; Nifty Bank hits new high

Shares of rate sensitive sectors such as financials, automobiles and real estate ended firm after the Reserve of India (RBI) kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 6.25% and 6%, respectively, at Wednesday's monetary policy review, keeping in line with what analysts and experts had forecast.Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty and Nifty Realty indices were up in the range of 0.24% to 1% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as compared to 0.28% gain in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty ended 0.6% higher at 23,567. The index gained nearly 1% to hit its all-time high of 23,575 in intra-day trade post policy.Oriental of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and Indiabulls Real Estate from these sectors added more than 1% each.Statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) was cut by 50 basis points to 20 per cent starting June 24, in order to provide more liquidity to banks.RBI, however, softened its hawkish stance owing to fall in retail inflation to a record low and weak growth. The retail inflation in April was 2.99%, well below RBI’s own target of 4%. The lowered its inflation forecast for the current financial year.Shriram City Union Finance, Can Fin Homes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, GIC Housing Finance, and Gruh Finance, from the financials, were up between 3% and 6%.